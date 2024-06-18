Nottinghamshire Police support national campaign to reduce arguments at home and improve wellbeing of children
and live on Freeview channel 276
Reducing parental conflict is a campaign that all councils run nationally to better the lives of children by reducing conflict and arguments at home.
Parents, carers and guardians who repeatedly argue in the home or in front of a child and do not resolve their conflict can have a significant detrimental effect on a child’s wellbeing.
This can impact their emotional, physical and mental health, but also increase the risk of exploitation and lead children into anti-social behaviour and criminal activity.
Nottinghamshire Police recognises that some level of disagreement between parents or carers can be expected as part of ordinary, everyday pressures, but this can become protracted if conflict is not resolved.
When the force responds to a call for service from members of the public and it is clear that a crime has not taken place, but people are arguing, they will be signposted to available support services by officers.
Parental conflict can be described as when adults argue on an intense and frequent basis, but arguments are poorly resolved.
The force is raising awareness of the free, confidential, and impartial support and help available for parents who are arguing regularly and intensely, as part of the national campaign to help families resolve their arguments and prevent any potential harm to children.
Nottinghamshire County Council and Nottingham City Council both have family hubs and resources available to help support families who have unresolved conflicts that are causing repeated arguments.
For support from the county council, visit the NottsHelpYourself website, www.nottshelpyourself.org.uk, or email [email protected].
For support from the city council, visit the EarlyHelpNottingham website, www.earlyhelpnottingham.org.uk, or email [email protected].
DCI Mark Dickson, Nottinghamshire Police’s safeguarding and reducing reoffending unit lead, said: “We recognise that at times, families argue, especially when going through tough patches.
“On occasion, we will receive calls from members of the public and children reporting arguments in a household and this scheme allows us to signpost these families to support systems that can help reduce conflict.
“Our officers are well trained to identify the difference between a genuine disagreement or arguments and domestic abuse incidents.
“Where instances of violence or domestic abuse are suspected, the appropriate action will be taken.
“As a force, we know the impact that consequences of anti-social behaviour can have on our young people and the negative effect on long-term life chances, making it harder for them to achieve positive outcomes. This is why it is crucial we not only break cycles of offending, but prevent it in the first place.
“It is important that we help children and victims of domestic abuse feel safe in their own homes and that is why we are working proactively with our partners to signpost to the available resources to reduce conflict and harm as part of this national campaign.”