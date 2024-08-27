Nottinghamshire Police taking part in national 'zombie-style' weapon surrender scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Soon to be outlawed bladed weapons can now be handed in to Nottinghamshire Police for money as part of a national campaign.

So-called ‘zombie-style’ knives and machetes will be made illegal to keep in private anywhere in the UK from September 24.

Ahead of this date, people are being urged to surrender such weapons to the police as part of a four-week Government-led project.

Owners who hand them in could also be paid for the privilege as part of the ‘surrender and compensation scheme’, which runs until September 23.

Nottinghamshire Police is joining all other forces in supporting the initiative, to help take as many knives and other weapons as possible away from communities.

Throughout the month of action, people will be able to drop off zombie-style weapons at one of a number of designated police stations across the city and county.

The scheme specifically applies to weapons that are over eight inches long and have either a serrated edge, multiple holes in the blade, spikes, or more than two sharp points.

Such blades are similar to zombie knives, which are already banned in the UK, but don’t contain the specific wording on them needed to make them illegal under current legislation.

This will change from September 24, when such weapons, like Rambo knives, will be made illegal to keep at home or in any private setting under the updated Offensive Weapons Act.

In a bid to take as many zombie-style blades out of circulation as possible before they are outlawed, owners are being offered a financial incentive should they surrender them to police.

The standard compensation amount offered for each weapon will be £10, although applicants could potentially claim more should they provide a receipt showing its value exceeds that.

People will only be able to claim compensation during the four-week scheme and only by surrendering the weapons at Mansfield Police Station, Newark Police Station, Oxclose Lane Police Station, Radford Road Police Station or Central Police Station, based at Byron House in Nottingham.

Anyone wanting to take part in the surrender and compensation scheme must first complete a form which can be accessed online.

Zombie-style blades can be handed over at any station, although it should be stressed that compensation can only be claimed under the scheme by surrendering them at one of the designated stations.

Before transporting the weapons to a police station, people must firstly ensure that the blades are wrapped up safely – for instance in bubble wrap – and placed in a sealed bag or box.

Butterfly knives, zombie knives, samurai swords, knuckledusters and friction lock batons are among a range of weapons already illegal to keep in private under the Offensive Weapons Act.

Anyone wanting to dispose of any of these, or any other unwanted blades – including kitchen knives – can do so by putting them in any of Nottinghamshire Police’s four amnesty bins.

These are available to use all-year round and are situated inside Mansfield and Newark’s police stations, as well ones in Radford Road, Hyson Green, and Oxclose Lane, Bestwood.

Around 260 weapons were recovered from these amnesty bins when they were emptied for the first time in six months back in May.

Anyone wishing to dispose of an unwanted knife in one of the amnesty bins must follow the safety guidance above when transporting it to and leaving it at a police station.

Chief Inspector Karl Thomas, Nottinghamshire Police’s knife crime lead, said: “We’re pleased to be able to support this national initiative to help rid our communities of dangerous knives and offensive weapons.

“Zombie knives have been illegal in the UK for several years now, although we are aware of the existence of similar weapons that aren’t covered by the legislation.

“It’s important owners of these ‘zombie-style’ knives and machetes know this is soon going to change, and that it is in their best interests to make the most of this initiative.

“The scheme is running for four weeks, so that’s plenty of time for anyone who has one of these weapons in their home to hand it in at one of our designated stations, and we’d certainly encourage them to do so.

“We’ve had some really good successes with our knife amnesty bin offering in the past, where weapons can be dropped off at our stations without any fear of reprisal.

“In a similar fashion, I’d reassure anyone thinking of handing over weapons to police as part of the surrender scheme that this isn’t a trick, and they won’t get into trouble if they do so.

“Anything we can do to take more bladed weapons off our streets and away from our communities is certainly okay with us, so we’re happy to be involved in this Home Office-led campaign.”