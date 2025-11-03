Nottinghamshire Police urging motorists to 'think pedestrian' as darker evenings take hold

Police are urging drivers to take extra care to look out for pedestrians on dark evenings. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Drivers are being urged to ‘think pedestrian’ as darker evenings approach.

A disproportionate number of pedestrians are killed or seriously injured during the hours of darkness – many because drivers fail to look properly for them.

With the vast majority of collisions occurring in residential and 30mph zones, motorists are being encouraged to take extra time to check for people on foot before moving off, reversing, or pulling out from junctions – especially in poor weather.

Once on the move during hours of darkness, drivers should remain alert to the possibility of walkers, joggers, and other pedestrians stepping into the road at any moment.

The warning comes as part of Operation Dark Night — a nationwide educational campaign timed to coincide with the clocks going back and the evenings drawing in.

In the past two years, 17 pedestrians have been killed and 210 seriously injured in collisions involving mainly cars.

Nearly 70 of those incidents occurred during the hours of darkness.

While those numbers are falling, Nottinghamshire Police is determined to see them fall further.

Heidi Duffy, traffic management officer at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Although many pedestrians are killed or seriously injured during daylight hours, we know that a disproportionate number are involved in collisions during the hours of darkness, which increase as the clocks fall back.

"It’s at these times when drivers may be distracted by other things or lulled into a false sense of security – perhaps because they’re just setting off or driving at lower speeds.

"In reality, these are the moments when you’re most likely to knock over and kill a pedestrian – particularly when rain or other inclement weather is a factor.

"Many of those pedestrians may be especially vulnerable due to their age, and some may behave in ways drivers don’t expect — but it’s up to drivers to take extra care and look out for them.

"So, our message this autumn and winter is simple: look out for yourself, but more importantly, ‘think pedestrian’ and help ensure everyone gets home safely."