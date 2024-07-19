Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Keeping County Hall’s green roof and improving its riverside location were among priorities put forward by people who responded to a survey about the landmark building’s future.

Conservative-run Nottinghamshire Council is leaving the building due to increased running costs and moving to a new purpose-built £22m home in Hucknall.

The council says it would need to spend £50m over the next decade, if it wanted to stay at County Hall, as the building needs work on a leaky roof and contains asbestos.

A public survey of what people would like to see happen to the building ran from March 6 until March 31 and received 1,628 responses.

Preserving County Hall's iconic green roof is a priority for many people in Nottinghamshire. Photo: Submitted

Delegated decision papers approved by the council this week show almost all responses were from Nottinghamshire residents, with 665 from business owners and 448 from council employees, 260 of which, work at County Hall.

The retention of County Hall’s main building, with a green roof, was the one of the most significant opinions given in the survey, with 85 per cent agreeing for its retention.

The majority of respondents also valued the views of the building from across the river and Loughborough Road and saw an opportunity for regeneration in the development of the existing car park.

Improvement to the riverside environment was important for 77 per cent of respondents.

Just under two-thirds agreed that the site being used for more hospitality businesses, such as bars and restaurants, would be a good idea.

Opinions from Rushcliffe Council, Nottingham City Council, the two universities and local sports clubs’ mirrored the survey responses.

The council is now assessing the options for the the County Hall’s future.

The papers read: “The city council identified the wider context of the river and the urban area north of the river to frame visioning and the potential for improved road network, pedestrian and cycling routes.”

Views from developers and regeneration experts were taken as part of informal market testing.

The various options for the site are being included in an outline business case.

A full business case is then expected to follow in the autumn.

The landmark headquarters was built on the banks of the River Trent in the 1930s and opened in 1946.

It houses the council’s debating chamber for meetings, alongside services and support offices.