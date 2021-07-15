Nottinghamshire residents asked to give blood to keep up with summer demand

Extra appointments have been added at Nottingham donor centres to help meet this rise in demand. Currently only half of appointments in July are booked.

As life and the NHS begins to return to normal, NHS Blood and Transplant needs to keep blood stocks strong.

New, regular and returning blood donors are urged to make and keep an appointment in Nottingham over the summer months to help ensure patients continue to get the lifesaving blood they need for emergencies, childbirth, surgery, cancer treatment and to treat blood and medical conditions.

Nottinghamshire residents are being urged to give blood this summer.

Right now there is a particular need for more donors with certain blood types, though all types remain in demand. O negative donors – the universal blood type are the lifeblood of the emergency services and donations are always needed.

B negative is one of the rarest blood types. It is hard to find donors with this blood type, so donors with this type are needed to keep stocks up and help patients.

This week the NHS is writing to all registered donors in Nottingham who don’t currently have an appointment booked urging them to make a donation.

Nadine Eaton, head of blood donation marketing at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “We want all patients to get the lifesaving blood they need over the summer months and are appealing to our amazing donors to make and keep an appointment to give blood at Nottingham donor centre.

“Nottingham donor centre is open as usual with extra safety measures in place. If you are fit and healthy please make an appointment to donate. If you need to cancel please let us know as soon as possible.”

Extra safety measures are in place across all blood donation sessions. All donors are triaged with a temperature check on arrival. Hand gels and hand washing facilities are available, donors are spaced apart and staff are doing extra cleaning. Staff and donors wear face coverings.

Nottingham has a permanent donor centre at Trinity Square, North Church Street, Nottingham, NG1 4BR.

Book appointments and check the latest guidance on Covid-19 and giving blood by visiting blood.co.uk, calling 0300 123 23 23, or downloading the NHS Give Blood app.

