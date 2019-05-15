Nottinghamshire shop staff stunned when a stowaway frog hops out of a box of bananas

Nottinghamshire Lidl shop staff were stunned when they found a stowaway FROG in a box of bananas – which had travelled more than 5,000 miles from the Rainforest.

The 5ins long critter was spotted hopping around a consignment of fruit at the branch in Netherfield.

Workers at the Lidl store in Netherfield, Nottinghamshire, discovered the exotic creature on top of the bananas as they stacked the shelves.

Incredibly, it had travelled around 5,300 miles (8,500km) from its home in Costa Rica.

They alerted the RSPCA about the tree frog — which they named Lloyd — who collected it on Sunday (12/5).

Tweeting a picture of the frog, the RSPCA said: “This little chap has had a BIG adventure and has come all the way from Costa Rica in a box of bananas to Lidl in

Netherfield!

“This tree frog is currently being cared for by a vet with an interest in exotics! Here’s ‘hopping’ he continues to thrive after his long journey.”