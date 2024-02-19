Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The police, keen to increase its numbers of detectives, has recently taken steps to reduce the amount of time it takes for recruits to apply and qualify for vital investigative roles.

Its Fast Track to Detective scheme, introduced to allow a quick and direct route into the police service, saw the first external cohort pass out on Friday, February 16.

The recruits, who would traditionally have had to serve a period of two years in uniformed response roles before applying to become a detective, have just completed a 21-week basic training course to qualify as police officers and will now begin a period of around seven months in response roles to gain valuable experience.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell meets the Nottinghamshire cohort. Photo by Nottinghamshire Police.

After that they will receive a posting to a specialist CID or public protection team where they will help to investigate incidents like serious assaults, burglaries, robberies, fraud, drug and sex crime.

Once they have completed all the relevant national exams and proven themselves in a range of investigations they will qualify as full-time police detectives.

For PC Andrew Granville, the course brings him a step closer to realising his ambition of working in the police service.

The 39-year-old said: “I’ve always wanted to be in the police since I was a little child.

Nottinghamshire trainee cohort. Photo by Nottinghamshire Police.

“I’m passionate about helping people and seeing things through to the end – I think that’s what I like about the detective side of policing.”

Having previously worked as a teacher, PC Granville admitted it felt strange to be the student again during the training programme at Nottinghamshire Police headquarters:

He said: “When a trainer tells you about something they did in their career as a detective, you can see the pride they feel. It just makes you want to experience the same feeling by getting a result that’s made a difference to someone.”

Also passing out on Friday was PC Taylor Platts-Batt.

The 27-year-old, who previously worked as a council officer, revealed she applied for the fast-track course as she felt confident she has what it takes to be a detective.

She said: “Prior to working with Nottinghamshire Police, I was a homeless officer and so worked with vulnerable adults and children on a daily basis – and before that I worked in children’s services, supporting vulnerable children.

“When I worked in children’s services, I could only take an issue so far.

“I wanted to be that person who could take it to the end and put the bad people behind bars.

“It is extremely important to me to help people who have had awful things happen to them.

“I don’t think the public are necessarily aware of how many vulnerable people there are in Nottinghamshire, whether that be children or adults.

“I think being someone who can help them get justice for a crime committed on them will make me feel extremely proud.”

Core Trainer Richard Jones congratulated the Fast Track to Detective cohort on completing their initial training.

He said: “Being a detective is a challenging but rewarding role.