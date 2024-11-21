Nottinghamshire Volunteer Police Cadets impress at attestation ceremony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nottinghamshire Police welcomed the latest cohort of volunteer cadets to the force as they attended their attestation ceremony.

More than 40 cadets from all five cadet bases took their oaths at the annual event on November 6 in front of proud family members and friends at force headquarters at Sherwood Lodge.

The event was attended by special guests including Magistrate Pete Dexter, High Sheriff Nick Rubins, Inspector Paul Peatfield and Sergeant Vanessa Wake, who together wished the cadets the best of luck and thanked them for signing up to the cadet programme.

The event was also attended by Citizens in Policing co-ordinator, Lyndsey Hufton, who spoke to the audience and guests.

The latest group of Volunteer Police Cadets completed their attestation ceremony at force headquarters. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

She said: "The attestation was a lovely evening where our newest cadets, alongside some of our existing cadets read their oaths to officially join the policing family.

“I am extremely proud of all of our police cadets for showing a great deal of courage in reading the oath in front of others, something they all did incredibly well.”

Volunteer Police Cadets (VPC) is a nationally recognised police uniformed youth group in the UK which encourages the spirit of adventure and good citizenship amongst its members.

It involves a diverse group of young people aged 11 to 18 who have a joint desire to support their local communities and gain a practical understanding of policing.

Citizens in Policing co-ordinator, Lyndsey Hufton spoke at the ceremony. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The force is looking to expand the number of cadet bases in Nottinghamshire to enable more young people to benefit from the programme.

Cadet leaders are required so those interested in leading the next cohort of cadets can email [email protected] to find out more and register their interest.