Nottinghamshire's transgender circus skills project celebrates £10,000 boost

The funding from Severn Trent’s Community Fund will provide support for a circus skills programme, that is specifically designed to support the transgender and non-binary community and train individuals in Crossfly.

This involves a mixture of CrossFit and aerial skills in a safe, judgement free environment.

The funding will also allow Circus Strong to move from online classes and counselling, to face to face teaching and expand their offering, by bringing Crossfly to Nottingham to support more of the transgender and non-binary community.

Daisy Powell, Severn Trent Community Fund officer, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to support such an important, and relevant project that we know will make an incredible difference to our community.

“Providing safe spaces for individuals to be themselves is really important to us, and as a company we’re working towards making Severn Trent a safe and inclusive place to be, so supporting a fantastic project like this is the perfect fit.

“Projects like these are the essence of what our Community Fund aims to support. Seeing the positive change this project will bring, will be really exciting.”

Holly Hutchinson, Circus Strong ringmaster and director, said: “Providing a safe space that allow people to be themselves without fear of judgement is incredibly important to us and we are over the moon to partner with Seven Trent Community Fund in order to help people stay active and learn some unique skills."

Severn Trent’s Community Fund was created for community groups and projects that aim to improve community wellbeing:

• People: Projects that help people to lead a healthier life and gain new skills.

• Places: Projects that help to create better places to live in and use.

• Environment: Projects that will help look after our natural environment.