Notts car parking complaint prompts 999 reminder

Notts police have issued a fresh plea to use 999 only in emergencies.

The force’s busy control room received a call on the emergency number from a caller who had spotted police on their street, and an unknown car parked outside their house.

The hapless caller had phoned 999 to ask what was going on.

Superintendent Paul Burrows, from Nottinghamshire Police’s contact management department, said: “The vast majority of the public understand that 999 is only for emergency calls but, despite the work we regularly do in the media, online and over-the-phone to explain to people how to use 999 responsibly, we do still receive a high number of misplaced calls to our emergency number.

“All we’re asking is that people only call 999 in genuine emergencies and remember that there are other ways to contact us for less urgent enquiries.”