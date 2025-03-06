Notts county councillor and police and crime panel member serving 14-month drink-driving ban

A Conservative local councillor who sits on Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Panel is serving a 14-month drink-driving ban.

Boyd Elliott, Nottinghamshire County Councillor, had his case heard at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on December 17 last year.

The court confirmed to the Local Democracy Reporting Service he was convicted of a drink-driving related offence, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has contacted Mr Elliott for comment, but he had not responded by the time of publication.

Senior Labour politicians say the conviction puts Coun Elliott’s position in office in doubt, but Conservatives say he is “deeply apologetic” and backed him to remain as a councillor.

A Nottinghamshire Conservatives spokesman said: “We are aware that Coun Boyd Elliott appeared before the Nottingham Magistrates’ Court late last year in relation to a drink-related driving offence, pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, and was dealt with accordingly.

“Coun Elliott is deeply apologetic for his actions and recognises that he has let both himself and his family down.

“Although now serving a period of disqualification from driving, the legal ramification does not otherwise impact on councillor Elliott’s ability to carry out his duties as the county councillor to Woodborough, Lambley and Calverton.

“During his tenure as an elected member, Coun Elliott has been a strong and steadfast advocate for his community and has an excellent track record of supporting his residents and delivering on their priorities.

“Subject to the result of May’s County Council election, we have every confidence that he will continue to do so.”

Coun Elliott also sits as a member of the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Panel, which meets to scrutinise the actions and decisions made by Notts Police and Crime Commissioner, Gary Godden (Lab).

The panel supports and challenges the police commissioner in his duties, and makes sure his actions have considered the priorities of community safety partners, among other things.

In a joint statement, Labour MPs Michael Payne and Michelle Welsh – who represent the Gedling and Sherwood Forest constituencies respectively – added: “Drink-driving is a serious criminal offence that puts lives at risk.

“The public rightly expect high standards of those who serve them in public office – this flagrant disregard for drink driving laws falls well short of the high standards expected by the public.

“There are now serious questions regarding fitness for public office and whether Coun Elliott should be representing the people of Nottinghamshire on the city and county’s Police and Crime Panel, as well as continuing to serve as a county councillor with responsibility for road safety across Nottinghamshire.”