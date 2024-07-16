Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nottinghamshire Police has welcomed a new cohort of student detectives after months of training.

Among the trainee is PC Fabiola Lauricella, who moved to England from her native Italy three years ago.

Following a period living in London, she joined Nottinghamshire Police as an assistant in the Finance department before successfully applying for a place on the Fast Track to Detective programme.

PC Lauricella, who is joining the Hucknall Response team for the next phase of her training, said: “I moved to England because I love how diverse this country is.

A group of 15 student detectives took part in a passing out parade

“I started living in London, working as a coffee barista while I improved my English, but my plan was always to apply to join the police as it’s been my dream since I was a little girl.

“At school, if I saw someone being bullied I would always step in. I like helping and protecting people as it makes me feel good. That’s why I’ve always wanted to be in the police.

“I’m a very empathetic person. I like looking inside and around a situation and finding a solution. I also enjoy investigative work so hopefully I will bring a lot to the detective role.”

PC Fabiola Lauricella met Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin during the pass out parade

The group of 15 had a passing out parade, held on Friday, July 12, which was overseen by Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin.

Addressing the families and friends who gathered at Nottinghamshire Police’s headquarters for the event, ACC Griffin said the cohort were already showing incredible potential.

He said: “They’ve spent 20-odd weeks here as part of their training and they’ve been absolutely fantastic.

“Individually and collectively, their performance has been incredible. Everyone in the cohort scored over 80 per cent, which is remarkable.

“More than that, I can just see and hear in the way that they present themselves, that all of them are oozing the values that we are looking for at Nottinghamshire Police.

“They have an incredible amount of passion to do this job and there is an incredible amount of energy as well.”

As part of their training, they will spend the next six months on Response teams across the county to gain valuable policing experience as police constables.

They will then join the force’s CID department and work towards gaining the qualifications needed to become fully-fledged detective constables.