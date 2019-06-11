Number of people in work on the rise in East Midlands, new figures show

The number of people in work across the East Midlands rose in the three months to the end of April compared to the previous quarter, according to new figures.

Office for National Statistics data showed there were 2,343,049 in work, 31,713 more than during the three months to the end of January.

Over the same periods, the number of people recorded as unemployed fell by 8,421 to 105,124, giving an unemployment rate of 4.3% - an improvement of 0.4%.

Scott Knowles, chief executive at East Midlands Chamber, said: “Once again the figures underline the robustness of the region. They show that despite all the doubt and uncertainty over Brexit and the continuing upheaval in parliament, businesses in the East Midlands continue to do what they do best – create jobs and wealth.

“Although there have been blips over the past year, the overall trend continues to show increasing employment and falling unemployment.”

Today’s figures showed that nationally the East Midlands had the highest proportion of jobs in the production sector at 14.4 per cent.

Despite the improved regional employment figures, the number of people claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance rose by 1,070 across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire in May compared with April, with Nottingham city seeing the biggest individual rise and Derbyshire, excluding Derby, recording the fewest new sign-ons.