Off-duty police officer who tackled armed shoplifter wins award named in memory of officer killed in Bulwell

By John Smith
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 09:52 BST
An off-duty officer who tackled a knife-wielding shoplifter in a busy town centre says he feels proud after receiving an award in memory of a police officer who died in the line of duty in Bulwell.

Sgt Rishi Thobhani was walking along High Street, Arnold, when he spotted shop staff chasing after prolific thief Michael Delaney.

Delaney, who was known for intimidating staff and using threats of violence, had just stolen a number of items from the nearby Poundland store.

Sgt Thobhani – who was a constable at the time of the incident in May 2024 – identified himself as a police officer and instructed him to stop. When Delaney refused, a foot chase ensued.

Sgt Rishi Thobhani has won this year's Ged Walker Award. Photo: Nottinghamshire Policeplaceholder image
Sgt Rishi Thobhani has won this year's Ged Walker Award. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Delaney then produced a large knife and threatened to stab the officer if he continued to follow him.

The incident took place in the middle of the day with members of the public present.

As Sgt Thobhani attempted to detain him, Delaney threatened to stab the officer, with the tip of the blade only a few centimetres from his face.

Luckily, he managed to pull the knife away and ensure Delaney was detained before further officers arrived on the scene to take him into custody.

He was later jailed for 18 months.

Sergeant Rishi Thobhani was a PC at the time of the incident

Such was Sgt Thobhani’s bravery, he was presented with the PC Ged Walker Award at this year’s Nottinghamshire Police Force Awards, held on June 30.

The award is named in memory of PC Ged Walker who was killed on duty whilst trying to stop a stolen car in Bulwell in 2003.

Sgt Thobhani was nominated by Sgt Wayne Tear, who said his ‘unwavering commitment to public safety, bravery and professionalism during the high-risk encounter’ deserved recognition, and that his actions ‘exemplify the high standards of Nottinghamshire police officers’.

Sgt Thobhani said he felt ‘proud’ to win the accolade, adding: “As the incident unfolded, all I could think about was the need to take the knife off him.

“He was trying to kill me and so I needed to protect myself and the public.

“Whether you’re on-duty or off-duty, whether you’re wearing the police uniform or not, it is your duty as a police officer to protect the public.

“I joined the police to do just that, so if this incident was to happen again, I’d do the same thing all over again.

“It’s something I’ve signed up for and helping people is something I’ve always wanted to do.”

