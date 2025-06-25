Officers make 12 arrests and seize five vehicles during busy week of activity in Nottinghamshire

Dedicated road policing unit officers made 12 arrests and seized five vehicles during a busy week of activity working to keep Nottinghamshire’s roads safe.

Officers were out in both marked and unmarked vehicles day and night, hunting out criminality and doing all they could to prevent crime and ensure road safety.

In one incident, an officer on mobile patrol became aware of a Ford Transit van being driven without its lights on along Cavendish Road in Worksop.

He followed the vehicle, brought it to a stop and spoke to the driver.

A man was arrested after providing a positive roadside breath test and a drugs wipe tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

The driver, a 41-year-old man, is now facing further action through the courts following the stop which was carried out around 9.30pm on Saturday, June 14.

It was just one of many incidents the road policing team dealt with between June, 11 and 16.

In total they made 12 arrests, including five suspected drug drivers and two drink drivers, made a further arrest following a well-managed and controlled pursuit, and seized five vehicles for various reasons including being suspected as stolen/used in crime and for having no documentation.

The proactive team also issued 12 traffic offence reports to motorists committing ‘fatal five’ offences, which include using their mobile phone, not wearing a seatbelt, driving carelessly, speeding or drink/drug driving.

On top of that work helping to keep people safe, the team attended two serious collisions, dealt with five minor collision investigations, and seized a quantity of controlled drugs during their searches.

Our officers also stopped three other drivers and educated them on how to improve their road safety using their powers under section 163 of the Road Traffic Act.

Sergeant James Carrington, from Nottinghamshire's Roads Policing Unit, said: “Criminals should be warned, our roads policing teams are out in both marked and unmarked vehicles day and night, cracking down on any criminality and working together to reduce accidents and to keep our roads safer for all.

“The range of incidents our team dealt with during this busy week shows the wide variety of work that roads policing is involved in, from prevention, education, and enforcement to attending serious and fatal collisions.

“We're here to prevent serious incidents on the road and put a stop to any form of criminality on our road networks.

“We use a range of tactics to protect all our road users and keep people safe and if we identify someone as committing an offence, they will be dealt with robustly.”

PS Carrington added: “Reducing the numbers of people killed or seriously injured on our roads continues to be a priority for Nottinghamshire Police.

“A lot of our work is about changing drivers’ attitudes and intervening early to prevent incidents before they happen.

“We continue to do all we can to make Nottinghamshire’s roads as safe as possible but we need the help of all drivers, riders, and other road users to achieve that.

“So please take a critical look at how you behave on the roads, and the behaviour of those closest to you.

“The careless and dangerous actions of one motorist can have devastating effects on the lives of others so please drive carefully at all times.”