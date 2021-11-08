Online petition against new homes on Hucknall green belt at Whyburn Farm now past 3,000 signatures

The petition was started up by the people behind the Facebook group Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development after the shock news emerged of Ashfield District Council’s proposals to build 3,000 new homes on green belt land as part of its new draft local plan.

Jemma Chambers, the group’s founder, said: “We’ve passed 3,000 online and we’ve got 32 paper petitions out with local businesses so we will have more signatures to come.

"We probably won’t be anywhere near the magical 10,000 signatures but you never know what we’ll end up with.

Campaigners are holding walk on the green belt at Whyburn Farm this weekend

"We’re still delighted with the support we’ve had though.

"We had the initial rush and then we thought things would calm down, but actually every day we see another 10 or 20 people have signed, plus a few more at the weekend, and we’re always getting emails and questions on the Facebook group asking ‘where can I sign the petition?’

"We know people are going into businesses and signing it, so who knows how many signatures we’ll actually end up with?"

As well as the ongoing petitions, the group is planning a walk on the green belt this weekend to show its support for the campaign.

Jemma continued: “The walk is taking place on Saturday, November 13, meeting on Whyburn Lane at 2.30pm – check the event details on the Facebook page.

"The walk will start at around 2.45pm and last about an hour and then we’re having a bake sale and coffee afterwards.

"There will be leaflets available about the area, letting people knows what’s proposed and how they can take part in the consultation which ends on November 16.

"We’ve had 76 people say on the Facebook group that they’re coming but of course they are likely to bring friends and family too so we hopefully will have anywhere between 100 and 150 people on the day."