Owzat as Hucknall cricketers raise more than £3,000 for MND charity

Hucknall Seniors Indoor Cricket Club has raised more than £3,000 for a Nottinghamshire Motor Neurone Disease (MND) charity.

On August 13, the indoor team played a team made up of third and fourth team players from Hucknall Town CC at the Hucknall Gatehouse ground.

A billiant turn out by friends and family from Hucknall and local areas saw the combined Hucknall Town team triumph by just three runs.

But the real winners were the MND Association Nottinghamshire Group as the match raised £3,050 for the charity.

Ian Moore, from the Hucknall Indoor CC, said: “Thank you to everyone who supported us – Hucknall Town CC, B3 Cricket, Great Bats, Owzat Cricket, and Escape Rooms Nottingham and everyone who donated to this worthy charity that is supporting 120 people in Nottinghamshire with MND.

“If you are interested in playing indoor cricket with our club, and you are over 55, we would be delighted for you to join us at Hucknall Leisure Centre.”

For further information please, email [email protected]