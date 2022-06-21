The meeting takes place on Tuesday, June 28 at 6.30pm at the Hillcrest Centre at Holgate Academy.

Items to be be discussed and guest speakers at the meeting will include Jemma Chambers from the Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development Group, Lynne Ryland from OT Fundraisers, Mark Lees from Holgate Academy and Karl Clowery from Hucknall Flying High Academy.

In addition, Sarah Bennett from Nottinghamshire Police will be attending, along with Gemma Buckley from Trent Barton buses and there will be representativ es from Harrier House Care Home and from Ashfield District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council.

Other items that will be discussed on the night will include the community tree planting event scheduled for November 15 and plans for the Christmas carol event in Nabb Park, which is scheduled for December 15 at 6pm.

The meeting will also provide a financial update and there will be a statement from the chair.

Reach Out Residents is a tenants and residents group for all who live in West Hucknall