The housebuilder has 31 regional businesses in England, Wales and Scotland.

Its centrally managed graduate programme immerses emerging talent in a structured two-year training programme with a variety of career pathways.

Madi Pilgrim, Persimmon’s director of talent and diversity, said the company was searching for people from all backgrounds that share its business, community and environmental goals.

Persimmon graduate trainees Alexandra Hatfield-Marsland, Monika King and Georgina Cox are pictured. Could you be following in their footsteps?

“At Persimmon, our role goes far beyond construction and property development. We are focused on maintaining a sustainable business that cares about the community, customers and employees. Growth comes through challenge and we offer our graduates responsibility early in their career while at the same time lots of support from senior mentors across the business.”

Graduate Monika King joined Persimmon’s graduate programme in 2021.

As part of her role, she is currently seconded to the New Homes Quality Board, assisting with the launch of the New Homes Quality Code and a New Homes Ombudsman Service.

“Regardless of what you studied or what your background is, if you are curious and eager to learn, Persimmon is the right choice,” said Monika.

“In just a few short months, I have already been given opportunities which are far beyond what I anticipated prior to graduation. In my current secondment I am gaining experience in project management, procurement, the development of IT systems, content creation, board meetings, perpetration of board materials and operating in a start-up. I am working with senior people and gaining a huge amount of experience.

“My advice to students looking for their next move on graduation would be to not let what you have studied or your background limit you in any way. The housebuilding industry has delivered for me and I’m excited for what the future holds,” added Monika.

The 2022 programme offers roles in commercial, customer experience and general management.

Persimmon is dedicated to building quality homes across its three brands – Persimmon Homes, Charles Church and Westbury Partnerships. Alongside new homes, the company has its own supply brands including ultra-fast broadband service Fibrenest, timber frame manufacturer Space4 and Brickworks and Tileworks factories.

Further information about the graduate scheme and details on how to apply can be found by following this link: https://www.brightnetwork.co.uk/graduate-employer-company/persimmon-homes/

