Pet Abduction Act 2024: Here are 10 missing or lost pets from Nottinghamshire

Starting on Saturday, August 24, the Pet Abduction Act 2024 will be implemented.

According to this law, individuals in England or Northern Ireland who are found guilty of pet theft could be sentenced to up to five years in prison, a fine, or both.

The Government has emphasised that this law recognises the emotional capacity of cats and dogs, acknowledging that they are not mere objects but sentient beings capable of distress and trauma when taken from their owners or caretakers.

Lisa Dean, the founder of Beauty’s Legacy, a welfare charity based in Nottinghamshire, said: “Finally, there is a penalty that fits the crime.

“We still have a long way to go, but this is a huge step forward in the fight against pet theft.

“These criminals who set out to steal pets, and the finders who just keep animals, need to know there will be consequences.

“It is no longer risk free, and will hopefully make them think twice.

“We are really hoping that people decide to return the animals they know are stolen now.

“It is a very positive move. If anyone is in this position, wanting to reach out to return a stolen pet, to avoid a custodial sentence, please contact us on 07866 026343 and you have our word you will remain completely anonymous.”

Here are 10 pets currently missing from the Nottinghamshire area…

1 . Harlow Harlow is missing from Retford in Nottinghamshire. Harlow, a female Siberian husky, was last seen in 2021. She is believed to have been stolen. There is a reward for her safe return. She is chipped and flagged. Call 07866 026343 if you know where she is. Photo: Beauty's Legacy Photo Sales

2 . Dexter Dexter has been missing from Clipstone since 2023. The Mackerel Tabby went missing from Greendale Crescent. There is a reward for his safe return. If you spot him, call 07866 026343. Photo: Beauty's Legacy Photo Sales

3 . Milo Milo is still missing. The adult male Tabby went missing from Warsop in 2023. He escaped his cat carrier at Cedar Vets on Warsop High Street. If you know where Milo is, please contact 07866 026343. Photo: Beauty's Legacy Photo Sales