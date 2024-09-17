We felt the need to channel some positive energy and celebrate the area's strengths.
Here are 10 reasons why being from Ashfield is great.
Can you think of any others?
1. Ashfield people
This list had to include all of you. Ashfield is filled with quirky characters throughout the community, many of whom are friendly, humorous, and have many stories to share. Photo: National World
2. Coffee shops and bistros
One great thing about being from Ashfield, whether it is Sutton, Kirkby or Hucknall, is the abundance of coffee shops and bistros. We have plenty of options, whether we want to grab a drink at a popular chain or support independent businesses while meeting with a friend. There are plenty of venues to visit for a delicious hot beverage and a bite to eat. Photo: weedezign - Adobe
3. Lively town centres
Ashfield has many thriving town centres with indoor and outdoor markets, shops, and leisure centres. Pictured: Hucknall Town Centre. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Influence on literature
Lord Byron is beloved by Romantic poetry enthusiasts worldwide. His famous works are studied in many schools and universities. Although he was born in London, he is fondly remembered for his connection to Ashfield. Lord Byron is buried at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Hucknall. Lord Byron was a regular visitor at Annesley Hall and Annesley Old Church. Views of Annesley Park can be seen from nearby Diadem Hill – the assumed location of Byron’s poem, The Dream. Annesley is described by Byron as: “Where my thoughtless childhood stray’d…” and was an inspiration for much of his work. Find out more at: discoverashfield.co.uk/stories/lord-byron Photo: Ashfield District Council