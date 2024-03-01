1 . Su Pollard

Susan Georgina "Su" Pollard is an English actress and singer. Her career has spanned over 45 years; she is most famous for her role in the sitcom Hi-de-Hi! She also appeared in You Rang, M'Lord? and Oh, Doctor Beeching! Pollard has appeared in over 35 stage plays and musicals, as well as over 40 pantomimes. She was born in Nottingham. Photo: Contributed