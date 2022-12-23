Photos: A delightful selection of shots captured by our talented readers

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers.
1. Superb shot
This pretty patterned ice was emptied out of the bird baths to make room for some fresh water. A fabulous shot snapped by Diana Wood.
Photo: Diana Wood
2. Idyllic view
David Ellis snapped this idyllic autumnal scene at Titchfield Park in Hucknall.
Photo: David Ellis
3. Cracking close-up
Andy Gregory snapped this superb close-up of a crow searching for food amongst the fallen leaves.
Photo: Andy Gregory
4. Delightful shot
This lovely close-up of frozen cherry leaves was captured by Reihan Trandafir, taken in the garden.
Photo: Reihan Trandafir