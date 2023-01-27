News you can trust since 1904
​Michael Parrott captured this glorious view, taken during a recent visit to Clumber Park with his wife.

Photos: A delightful selection of shots captured by our talented readers

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
1 hour ago

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Incredible close-up

​This gorgeous close-up of a robin sitting on a frosty post, puffing up its plumage to keep warm, was snapped by David Hodgkinson.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

2. Bobbing along

​Catherine Bramham snapped this delightful close-up of a whooper swan bobbing along the water.

Photo: Catherine Bramham

3. Impressive close-up

​Paul Flint captured this stunning close-up of a bee hummingbird during a recent holiday. Paul added “it’s the world’s smallest bird”.

Photo: Paul Flint

4. Delightful shot

​A beautiful display of snowdrops just starting to bloom, snapped by Nick Rhodes.

Photo: NICK RHODES

