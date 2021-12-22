Chris Booth snapped this autumnal shot of a leafy walk around Langold Country Park.

Photos: A fine collection of striking shots captured by readers

Do you recognise any of the locations in our latest batch of reader photos?

By Sharon Brandom
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 12:00 am

1. Cracking close-up

David Hodgkinson captured this picture perfect close-up of a robin, fit for a Christmas card.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

2. Stunning sunset

This magnificent view of the sun setting over Sherwood Forest was taken by Bob Smalley from Peafield Lane in Mansfield.

Photo: Bob Smalley

3. Fabulous shot

Lynda Blackshaw of Worksop snapped this superb shot of the River Ryton at Scofton.

Photo: Lynda Blackshaw

4. Eye-catching view

This striking view of the sky over Worksop was captured by Susannah Spencer.

Photo: Susannah Spencer

