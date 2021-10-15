This impressive close-up was snapped by Andrew Fuller in his garden in Worksop.

Photos: Beautiful wildlife and views captured by our readers

Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers featuring some fabulous shots taken around Nottinghamshire.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 15th October 2021, 5:00 pm

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Picturesque view

Hermione Rutledge snapped this pretty view of a brook during a walk in Worksop.

Photo: Hermione Rutledge

2. Fabulous shot

Vin Malone from Sutton-in-Ashfield snapped this eye-catching shot of geese flying past his house.

Photo: Vin Malone

3. Beautiful close-up

Gordon Beresford captured this magnificent shot of a butterfly on a flower in his garden in Hucknall.

Photo: Gordon Beresford

4. Cracking shot

A superb shot of a squirrel in Rufford Park captured by Paul Grafton. Paul captioned the snap ‘a squirrel pretending to be a punk hedgehog’.

Photo: Paul Grafton

