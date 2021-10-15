Photos: Beautiful wildlife and views captured by our readers

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Picturesque view
Hermione Rutledge snapped this pretty view of a brook during a walk in Worksop.
Photo: Hermione Rutledge
2. Fabulous shot
Vin Malone from Sutton-in-Ashfield snapped this eye-catching shot of geese flying past his house.
Photo: Vin Malone
3. Beautiful close-up
Gordon Beresford captured this magnificent shot of a butterfly on a flower in his garden in Hucknall.
Photo: Gordon Beresford
4. Cracking shot
A superb shot of a squirrel in Rufford Park captured by Paul Grafton. Paul captioned the snap ‘a squirrel pretending to be a punk hedgehog’.
Photo: Paul Grafton