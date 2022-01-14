Photos: Check out these picture perfect moments captured by our talented readers

If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Magnificent close-up
Tom Lloyd captured this incredible close-up of a grey squirrel looking rather reflective.
Photo: Tom Lloyd
2. Stunning view
This striking view of an early morning sky over Rhodesia was snapped by Susannah Spencer.
Photo: Susannah Spencer
3. Singing for supper
David Hodgkinson snapped this superb close-up of a robin, singing for its supper it seems.
Photo: David Hodgkinson
4. Idyllic shot
This picturesque view was captured by Janet Hughes around the grounds at Thoresby Hall.
Photo: Janet Hughes