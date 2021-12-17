David Hodgkinson snapped this superb shot of a family of swans bobbing along the Cossall Canal.

Photos: Check out these reader pictures of county's finest nature shots

Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 17th December 2021, 12:00 am

If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Beautiful sunset

Mike Collins captured this beautiful view of the sun setting over King’s Mill Reservoir near Mansfield.

Photo: Mike Collins

2. Picturesque view

This picturesque shot was snapped by Chris Booth during a visit to Langold Country Park.

Photo: Chris Booth

3. Stunning sunrise

Regular snapper Ray Spencer took this stunning shot of the sun rising over Worksop.

Photo: Ray Spencer

4. Magnificent close-up

This incredible close-up of a red squirrel enjoying a munch was captured by Ivan Dunstan while on holiday.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

