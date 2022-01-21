Photos: Check out these striking shots captured by our talented readers

If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Idyllic shot
This peaceful view was snapped by Bill Spencer while out and about in Rhodesia.
Photo: Bill Spencer
2. Picturesque view
Lynda Blackshaw from Worksop snapped this idyllic shot during a walk around Sandhill Lake.
Photo: Lynda Blackshaw
3. Bobbing along
This superb shot of a cygnet bobbing along the Cossall Canal was captured by David Hodgkinson.
Photo: David Hodgkinson
4. Beautiful view
Rob Hutchinson snapped this beautiful shot of the sun rising behind St Wilfrid’s Church in Kirkby in Ashfield, taken on a frosty morning.
Photo: Rob Hutchinson