Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].
1. Super squirrel
An outstanding snap of a squirrel from David Hodgkinson which he has titled "I’m berry well thank you". Photo: Submitted
2. Superb sunrise
A superb offering by regular contributor Ivan Dunstan from Eastwood shows a sunrise above the area. Photo: Submitted
3. Delightful dipper
Andy Gregory was in the right place at the right time to take this shot of a dipper preening its feathers. Photo: Submitted
4. Gaggle of geese
The geese are out in force - and outnumbering the solitary swan - in a lovely photo taken by Susan Robinson at King's Mill Reservoir. Photo: Submitted