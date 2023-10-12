News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory
Here's an impressive close-up photo of a kingfisher taking it easy, taken and sent in by Nick Rhodes.Here's an impressive close-up photo of a kingfisher taking it easy, taken and sent in by Nick Rhodes.
Here's an impressive close-up photo of a kingfisher taking it easy, taken and sent in by Nick Rhodes.

Photos: Enjoy a perfect showcase for best of nature across our area

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Steve Eyley
Published 13th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST

​​​​Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].

An outstanding snap of a squirrel from David Hodgkinson which he has titled "I’m berry well thank you".

1. Super squirrel

An outstanding snap of a squirrel from David Hodgkinson which he has titled "I’m berry well thank you". Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
A superb offering by regular contributor Ivan Dunstan from Eastwood shows a sunrise above the area.

2. Superb sunrise

A superb offering by regular contributor Ivan Dunstan from Eastwood shows a sunrise above the area. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Andy Gregory was in the right place at the right time to take this shot of a dipper preening its feathers.

3. Delightful dipper

Andy Gregory was in the right place at the right time to take this shot of a dipper preening its feathers. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The geese are out in force - and outnumbering the solitary swan - in a lovely photo taken by Susan Robinson at King's Mill Reservoir.

4. Gaggle of geese

The geese are out in force - and outnumbering the solitary swan - in a lovely photo taken by Susan Robinson at King's Mill Reservoir. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page