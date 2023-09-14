Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].
1. Here's looking at you
Look into my eyes... A lovely shot taken by Janet Hughes on a visit to White Post Farm recently. Photo: Submitted
2. Blue moon
A superb shot from Rita Needham which shows the recent blue super moon looking majestic over the area. Photo: Submitted
3. A riot of colour
A magnificently colourful photo from Debby Rutherford showing a beautiful meadow of wild flowers. Photo: Submitted
4. Woodland walk
A delightful shot from Kim Welberry showing shafts of sunlight among the trees, taken on a Lincolnshire walk. Photo: Submitted