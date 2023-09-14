News you can trust since 1904
This beautiful shot of a resting kingfisher was taken at Langley Mill Basin by Ivan Dunstan.This beautiful shot of a resting kingfisher was taken at Langley Mill Basin by Ivan Dunstan.
Photos: Enjoy wonders of nature in our new reader photographs

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Steve Eyley
Published 15th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST

​​​​Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].

Look into my eyes... A lovely shot taken by Janet Hughes on a visit to White Post Farm recently.

1. Here's looking at you

Look into my eyes... A lovely shot taken by Janet Hughes on a visit to White Post Farm recently. Photo: Submitted

​A superb shot from Rita Needham which shows the recent blue super moon looking majestic over the area.

2. Blue moon

​A superb shot from Rita Needham which shows the recent blue super moon looking majestic over the area. Photo: Submitted

A magnificently colourful photo from Debby Rutherford showing a beautiful meadow of wild flowers.

3. A riot of colour

A magnificently colourful photo from Debby Rutherford showing a beautiful meadow of wild flowers. Photo: Submitted

​A delightful shot from Kim Welberry showing shafts of sunlight among the trees, taken on a Lincolnshire walk.

4. Woodland walk

​A delightful shot from Kim Welberry showing shafts of sunlight among the trees, taken on a Lincolnshire walk. Photo: Submitted

