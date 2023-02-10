Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Incredible close-up
This fabulous close-up of a heron perched at the top of a tree by the River Erewash was snapped by Ivan Dunstan.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan
2. Beautiful view
Janet Hughes snapped this glorious view during a visit to Thoresby Hall.
Photo: Janet Hughes
3. Family shot
Susannah Spencer captured this delightful family shot at Lady Lee Quarry Nature Reserve.
Photo: Susannah Spencer
4. Glorious display
This beautiful shot of a display of snowdrops was taken by Fran Shaw, during a visit to Newstead.
Photo: Fran Shaw