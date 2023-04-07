Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Fabulous close-up
This gorgeous close-up shot of a robin having a rest was snapped by Diana Wood of Gateford. She titles it ‘bad hair day’. Photo: Diana Wood
2. Delightful view
Stuart Parker snapped this idyllic view of Scofton Church with a sprinkling of spring flowers bursting with life. Photo: Stuart Parker
3. Impressive close-up
David Instone captured this incredible close-up of a cinnabar moth caterpillar. Photo: David Instone
4. Beautiful close-up
This delightful close-up of a daffodil looking radiant was snapped at The Mill Pond in Tickhill by Lynda Blackshaw. Photo: Lynda Blackshaw