Debby Rutherford was in the right place at the right time to snap this delightful close-up shot of a peacock butterflyDebby Rutherford was in the right place at the right time to snap this delightful close-up shot of a peacock butterfly
Photos: ​Focus is on the best of nature thanks to snaps by readers

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Steve Eyley
Published 8th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].

A striking shot from Ray Spencer shows St John's Church in Worksop, covered in scaffolding for restoration work to be carried out.

A delightful photo from Janet Hughes shows one of the many deer to be found at Wollaton Hall, Nottingham.

This close-up photo of a caterpillar in a garden in Willingham by Stow is a cracking offering taken by Clare Bates.

This lovely bull was spotted on a trip to Newark by Diana Wood from Gateford who snapped this photo.

