Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].
1. Super squirrel
A lovely shot of a squirrel enjoying the autumn sunshine at Clumber Park, in a photo taken by Malcolm Hickman. Photo: Submitted
2. Marvellous mallards
These mallards near Tickhill Millpond are featured in a lovely photo taken and sent in by Lynda Blackshaw of Worksop. Photo: Submitted
3. Pretty pink
The colours are vibrant in this shot of a rose at Gate Burton, photographed by Kim Welberry. Photo: Submitted
4. Squabbling swans
Eastwood's Ivan Dunstan was in the right place at the right time to get a photo of these swans getting into a bit of a flap. Photo: Submitted