Sally Watson is pictured with her Hawthorne Primary School choir members, along with choirmaster and assistant head teacher Gareth Baker.Sally Watson is pictured with her Hawthorne Primary School choir members, along with choirmaster and assistant head teacher Gareth Baker.
Sally Watson is pictured with her Hawthorne Primary School choir members, along with choirmaster and assistant head teacher Gareth Baker.

Photos: Marvellous ​memories galore with these fantastic snaps from archive

By Steve Eyley
Published 5th Jun 2024, 00:00 BST
Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?​​​​​​​

Jay Flint, John Millington and Kirk Parkes from ADC take to the streets of Hucknall for a big clean-up..

1. Big clean-up

Jay Flint, John Millington and Kirk Parkes from ADC take to the streets of Hucknall for a big clean-up.. Photo: Angela Ward

Photo Sales
The Duke of Kent is welcomed during his visit to Bulwell Academy.

2. Warm welcome

The Duke of Kent is welcomed during his visit to Bulwell Academy. Photo: Jane Hilton

Photo Sales
Hucknall's Fur-Ever Friends recently opened animal charity shop collected dog beds, bedding, towels, food and £40 for Jerry Green Dog Rescue.

3. Remember this?

Hucknall's Fur-Ever Friends recently opened animal charity shop collected dog beds, bedding, towels, food and £40 for Jerry Green Dog Rescue. Photo: Jane Hilton

Photo Sales
Members of the Potter family - James 12, Jean 4 and Jess 10 - are pictured at an event held at Hucknall Town Football Club.

4. Fun of the fair

Members of the Potter family - James 12, Jean 4 and Jess 10 - are pictured at an event held at Hucknall Town Football Club. Photo: Jane Hilton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Dispatch