2010: Holly Hipkiss, Scarlett Ross and Orla O'Kane, four, are pictured at the Watnall Pre-School easter egg rolling event.2010: Holly Hipkiss, Scarlett Ross and Orla O'Kane, four, are pictured at the Watnall Pre-School easter egg rolling event.
2010: Holly Hipkiss, Scarlett Ross and Orla O'Kane, four, are pictured at the Watnall Pre-School easter egg rolling event.

Photos: Memory Lane beckons again as we open up the Dispatch archives

By Steve Eyley
Published 8th Jun 2024, 00:00 BST
Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.

​​From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2009: Staff at Watnall Farm Shop were celebrating after winning awards for their produce.

1. Taste of success

2009: Staff at Watnall Farm Shop were celebrating after winning awards for their produce. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

Photo Sales
2011: Dancers from the Hempshill Vale School put on a display for shoppers at Bulwell's Tesco store.

2. Dance stars

2011: Dancers from the Hempshill Vale School put on a display for shoppers at Bulwell's Tesco store. Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales
2010: Miles Turner is pictured with Effy the skunk as she makes a star appearance at Pets and Gardens in Hucknall..

3. Star skunk

2010: Miles Turner is pictured with Effy the skunk as she makes a star appearance at Pets and Gardens in Hucknall.. Photo: Angela Ward

Photo Sales
2010: Pupils and staff are pictured at the new breakfast club at Hucknall's Annie Holgate Infants and Nursery School.

4. Breakfast time

2010: Pupils and staff are pictured at the new breakfast club at Hucknall's Annie Holgate Infants and Nursery School. Photo: Roger Grayson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Dispatch