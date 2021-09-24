Photos: Nature’s delights in the area snapped by talented readers

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Magnificent close-up
David Hodgkinson snapped this superb close-up of a robin with its striking splash of red, sitting on the canal bridge in Cossall.
Photo: David Hodgkinson
2. Endearing shot
This endearing shot of a squirrel running off with a huge peanut shell in its mouth was snapped by Janet Hughes.
Photo: Janet Hughes
3. Waiting in line
Diana Wood of Gateford took another fabulous shot. This one is of a dove patiently waiting for its turn in the bird bath.
Photo: Diana Wood
4. Picturesque shot
Janet Hughes captured this picturesque shot during a visit to Thoresby Hall.
Photo: Janet Hughes