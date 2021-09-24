Diana Wood of Gateford captured this gorgeous shot of a giant sunflower which the bees seem to be enjoying.

Photos: Nature’s delights in the area snapped by talented readers

Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers featuring some fabulous shots taken around Nottinghamshire.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 24th September 2021, 5:00 pm

1. Magnificent close-up

David Hodgkinson snapped this superb close-up of a robin with its striking splash of red, sitting on the canal bridge in Cossall.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

2. Endearing shot

This endearing shot of a squirrel running off with a huge peanut shell in its mouth was snapped by Janet Hughes.

Photo: Janet Hughes

3. Waiting in line

Diana Wood of Gateford took another fabulous shot. This one is of a dove patiently waiting for its turn in the bird bath.

Photo: Diana Wood

4. Picturesque shot

Janet Hughes captured this picturesque shot during a visit to Thoresby Hall.

Photo: Janet Hughes

