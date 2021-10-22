Photos: Perfect moments in time captured by our readers

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Striking shot
Lynda Blewitt snapped this stunning autumn evening sky at The Ranges, Hucknall.
Photo: Lynda Blewitt
2. Cracking close-up
Tom Lloyd snapped this superb close-up of a robin singing its heart out in his garden.
Photo: Tom Lloyd
3. So peaceful
Hermione Rutledge snapped this picturesque view during a walk in Worksop.
Photo: Hermione Rutledge
4. Incredible shot
Ray Spencer captured this magnificent shot of a buzzard in mid-flight in Worksop. Another great shot by our regular snapper.
Photo: Ray Spencer