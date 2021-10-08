This incredible close-up of an otter was snapped by Diana Wood of Gateford.

Photos: Picture perfect nature shots snapped by talented readers

Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers featuring some fabulous shots taken around Nottinghamshire.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 8th October 2021, 5:00 pm

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Meet Connie

This superb shot is called Connie the conker and was captured by Pauline Baines.

Photo: Pauline Baines

2. Snack time

David Hodgkinson snapped this fabulous close-up of a robin tucking into some snacks along the Awsworth Canal.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

3. So peaceful

Janet Hughes captured this picturesque view during a recent visit to Newstead Abbey.

Photo: Janet Hughes

4. Beautiful shot

Diana Wood of Gateford captured another beautiful close-up. This one is of a red admiral butterfly sitting on a pretty rudbeckia flower.

Photo: Diana Wood

