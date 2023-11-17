Photos: Reader photographs shine a spotlight on best of nature across area

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].
1. Light up the sky
A stunning shot from Dawn Amos shows a recent appearance by the Northern Lights over Budby. Photo: Submitted
2. Hanging around
A cracking shot from Ivan Dunstan who was in the right place at the right time to snap this shot of a resting green woodpecker. Photo: Submitted
3. On the move
This cheeky character was photographed by Janet Hughes while she was out and about in Hucknall. Photo: Submitted
4. Golden colours
The autumnal colours are wonderful in this lovely photo taken in Langley Mill by 28SW Photography. Photo: Submitted