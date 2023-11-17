News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
Here's another wonderful offering from regular contributor David Hodgkinson who snapped this shot of a robin among the hawthorn berries.Here's another wonderful offering from regular contributor David Hodgkinson who snapped this shot of a robin among the hawthorn berries.
Here's another wonderful offering from regular contributor David Hodgkinson who snapped this shot of a robin among the hawthorn berries.

Photos: Reader photographs shine a spotlight on best of nature across area

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Steve Eyley
Published 17th Nov 2023, 00:00 GMT

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].

A stunning shot from Dawn Amos shows a recent appearance by the Northern Lights over Budby.

1. Light up the sky

A stunning shot from Dawn Amos shows a recent appearance by the Northern Lights over Budby. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
​A cracking shot from Ivan Dunstan who was in the right place at the right time to snap this shot of a resting green woodpecker.

2. Hanging around

​A cracking shot from Ivan Dunstan who was in the right place at the right time to snap this shot of a resting green woodpecker. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
This cheeky character was photographed by Janet Hughes while she was out and about in Hucknall.

3. On the move

This cheeky character was photographed by Janet Hughes while she was out and about in Hucknall. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The autumnal colours are wonderful in this lovely photo taken in Langley Mill by 28SW Photography.

4. Golden colours

The autumnal colours are wonderful in this lovely photo taken in Langley Mill by 28SW Photography. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page