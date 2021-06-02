Photos: Readers capture incredible shots of wildlife and flowers

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Looking cozy
Helen Roys snapped this fabulous shot of a rabbit all snuggled up in the undergrowth while out and about in Worksop.
Photo: Helen Roys
2. Two posers
This duo seemed more than happy to pose for this superb close-up taken by Diana Wood from Gateford.
Photo: Diana Wood
3. Stunning close-up
This stunning shot of a jay was snapped in Retford by Allan Hickman from Elkesley. Allan mentions that 'any sign of movement and they’re off'.
Photo: Allan Hickman
4. Fabulous display
This beautiful array of bluebells and wood anemones in Moorgreen Woods in Nottinghamshire was taken by David Hodgkinson.
Photo: David Hodgkinson