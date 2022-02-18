Reihan Trandafir snapped this stunning shot of the sun setting over Worksop.

Photos: Readers capture picture perfect moments around Nottinghamshire

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 18th February 2022, 12:00 am

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Beautiful shot

Michael Parrott captured this striking view across King’s Mill Reservoir, taken during a recent walk.

Photo: Michael Parrott

2. Magnificent close-up

This incredible close-up of a squirrel perched on the tiniest of branches it could find in Sherwood Pines, was taken by Malcolm Hickman.

Photo: Malcolm Hickman

3. Cracking close-up

Lynda Blackshaw from Worksop snapped this superb close-up of a little egret by the Chesterfield Canal.

Photo: Lynda Blackshaw

4. Beautiful close-up

A beautiful bright orange rose, adding a bit of colour to the wintry days. This pretty shot was snapped by Diana Wood of Gateford.

Photo: Diana Wood

Nottinghamshire
