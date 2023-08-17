Photos: Readers get snapping again to show off best of nature in our area
Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Steve Eyley
Published 18th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST
1. Poppies in the field
A lovely shot from Richard Flower shows spectacular poppies in a field at Foxby Lane, Gainsborough, taken back in May 2020. Photo: Submitted
2. Beautiful butterfly
A cracking butterfly photo snapped at Bestwood Mill Ponds, taken and sent in by J Slaney. Photo: Submitted
3. Floral display
Regular contributor Janet Hughes has been out and about to snap this attractive floral display at Wollaton Hall. Photo: Submitted
4. Tiger moth
Diana Wood was in the right place at the right time to snap this shot of a jersey tiger moth when it landed on her window in Gateford recently. Photo: Submitted