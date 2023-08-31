Photos: Readers get snapping again to show off best of nature in our area

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].
1. Riot of colour
A colourful scene captured by Worksop's Lynda Blackshaw, showing the honeysuckle on a fence Photo: Submitted
2. In a flap
This charming photo of a swan getting into a bit of a flap was taken by Susan Robinson at King’s Mill Reservoir. Photo: Submitted
3. Dinner time
David Hodgkinson knows how to snap a fine robin photo and this one taken by the canal at Cossall is a fine example. Photo: Submitted
4. Look to the skies
Janet Hughes captured some fine colours in the sky above the area during a trip to Top Valley. Photo: Submitted