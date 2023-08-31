News you can trust since 1904
​A delightful photo from Carol Watts was taken in the Gainsborough area and is a fine close-up shot of a bee buzzing around.​A delightful photo from Carol Watts was taken in the Gainsborough area and is a fine close-up shot of a bee buzzing around.
Photos: Readers get snapping again to show off best of nature in our area

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Steve Eyley
Published 1st Sep 2023, 00:00 BST

​​Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].

A colourful scene captured by Worksop's Lynda Blackshaw, showing the honeysuckle on a fence

1. Riot of colour

A colourful scene captured by Worksop's Lynda Blackshaw, showing the honeysuckle on a fence Photo: Submitted

​This charming photo of a swan getting into a bit of a flap was taken by Susan Robinson at King’s Mill Reservoir.

2. In a flap

​This charming photo of a swan getting into a bit of a flap was taken by Susan Robinson at King’s Mill Reservoir. Photo: Submitted

David Hodgkinson knows how to snap a fine robin photo and this one taken by the canal at Cossall is a fine example.

3. Dinner time

David Hodgkinson knows how to snap a fine robin photo and this one taken by the canal at Cossall is a fine example. Photo: Submitted

​Janet Hughes captured some fine colours in the sky above the area during a trip to Top Valley.

4. Look to the skies

​Janet Hughes captured some fine colours in the sky above the area during a trip to Top Valley. Photo: Submitted

