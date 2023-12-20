Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].
1. There there, my deer
Liz Hart was in the right place at the right time for this magnificent snap of a red deer spotted while away in the Scottish Highlands. Photo: Submitted
2. Look to the skies
There are some lovely colours in the skies above Attenborough Nature Reserve in this latest shot from Janet Hughes. Photo: Submitted
3. Shining bright
The Christmas lights were shining brightly in this shot taken in a wet Mansfield by Susan Robinson. Photo: Submitted
4. Winter wonderland
Eastwood's Ivan Dunstan described his shot taken by the canal as 'a winter wonderland' and it's easy to see why. Photo: Submitted