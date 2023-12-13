News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
The Moon looks impressive above the area in this fine lunar shot taken by Ivan Dunstan.The Moon looks impressive above the area in this fine lunar shot taken by Ivan Dunstan.
The Moon looks impressive above the area in this fine lunar shot taken by Ivan Dunstan.

Photos: Readers provide a superb showcase for area’s nature

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Steve Eyley
Published 13th Dec 2023, 00:00 GMT

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to copydesk.nmsy@nationalworld.com.

Something a little different here in this shot of turkey fungus, taken and sent in by Diana Wood of Gateford.

1. Fabulous fungus

Something a little different here in this shot of turkey fungus, taken and sent in by Diana Wood of Gateford. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
A super action shot from Eastwood's David Hodgkinson shows a swan on the move.

2. Swan in flight

A super action shot from Eastwood's David Hodgkinson shows a swan on the move. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
An attractive photo of the late autumnal colours at Rufford Country Park, taken and sent in by Susan Robinson.

3. Autumn colours

An attractive photo of the late autumnal colours at Rufford Country Park, taken and sent in by Susan Robinson. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
A striking offering from Janet Hughes shows the impressive Bennerley Viaduct, nicknamed the 'Iron Giant'.

4. Iron giant

A striking offering from Janet Hughes shows the impressive Bennerley Viaduct, nicknamed the 'Iron Giant'. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice