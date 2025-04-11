Irene Gilsenan was in the right place at the right time to spot this chaffinch while out for a walk in the area.Irene Gilsenan was in the right place at the right time to spot this chaffinch while out for a walk in the area.
Photos: See spring at its finest in these latest reader snaps

By Steve Eyley
Published 12th Apr 2025, 00:00 BST
Check out this latest round-up of the new batch of nature snaps that have been sent in to us by our readers.

If you would like to feature on this page, please feel free to send in your photos to us, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].

Eastwood's David Hodgkinson spotted this swan making a splashdown recently.

1. Making a splash

Eastwood's David Hodgkinson spotted this swan making a splashdown recently. Photo: Submitted

This colourful shot was taken on a lovely spring day by Pauline Baines.

2. In the pink

This colourful shot was taken on a lovely spring day by Pauline Baines. Photo: Submitted

Janet Hughes was up bright and early to take this spectacular shot of a sunrise last week.

3. Morning has broken

Janet Hughes was up bright and early to take this spectacular shot of a sunrise last week. Photo: Submitted

Ivan Dunstan got the chance to feed this robin from his hand. "What a joy", he says.

4. A bird in the hand

Ivan Dunstan got the chance to feed this robin from his hand. "What a joy", he says. Photo: Submitted

