A charming photo from Russ Teale shows this squirrel having a drink from the river.

Photos: Spectacular shots from readers show our area at its finest

By Steve Eyley
Published 8th May 2025, 00:00 BST
Check out this latest round-up of the new batch of nature snaps that have been sent in to us by our readers.

If you would like to feature on this page, please feel free to send in your photos to us, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].

Irene Gilsenan spotted this colourful fuschia while out and about for a spring walk.

1. In the pink

Irene Gilsenan spotted this colourful fuschia while out and about for a spring walk. Photo: Submitted

Victor Gibbons was in the right place at the right time to spot these colourful roadside flowers.

2. Splash of colour

Victor Gibbons was in the right place at the right time to spot these colourful roadside flowers. Photo: Submitted

King's Mill Reservoir is looking very picturesque in this latest offering from Susan Robinson.

3. Walk by the reservoir

King's Mill Reservoir is looking very picturesque in this latest offering from Susan Robinson. Photo: Submitted

The clouds above the area are forming some spectacular patterns in this photo by Janet Hughes.

4. ngas-08-05-25-janet hughes-NMSYUPLOAD.jpg

The clouds above the area are forming some spectacular patterns in this photo by Janet Hughes. Photo: Submitted

