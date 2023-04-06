Here are some of the latest great photos from your Dispatch archives.
Take a trip down memory lane with these cracking Easter shots. Do you remember these events from years gone by, or recognise someone in the pics? Perhaps you are in one yourself...
1. Fabulous group shot
2011: Staff from the Bulwell and Hucknall branches of Bon Marche greet the Easter Bunny in Hucknall. Photo: Angela Ward
2. Cracking shot
2006: A cracking shot of youngsters taking part in an Easter Bonnet Parade at Hucknall Day Nursery. Photo: Angela.Ward
3. Are you on this picture?
2008: Tweety Pie is pictured with youngsters at the George Street Tenants and Residents Association Easter Event. Photo: Roger Grayson
4. Proud pupils
2008: This trio are pictured with their eggs after they took part in an Easter egg decorating contest at Rufford Junior School, in Bulwell. Photo: Shirley Watson