2007: SureStart Newstead Children’s Centre held an Easter Play Scheme event for local youngsters and their parents.

Photos: Spot anyone you know on these fab Easter snaps from our archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Dispatch archives.

By Sharon Brandom
Published 6th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST

Take a trip down memory lane with these cracking Easter shots. Do you remember these events from years gone by, or recognise someone in the pics? Perhaps you are in one yourself...

2011: Staff from the Bulwell and Hucknall branches of Bon Marche greet the Easter Bunny in Hucknall.

1. Fabulous group shot

2011: Staff from the Bulwell and Hucknall branches of Bon Marche greet the Easter Bunny in Hucknall. Photo: Angela Ward

2006: A cracking shot of youngsters taking part in an Easter Bonnet Parade at Hucknall Day Nursery.

2. Cracking shot

2006: A cracking shot of youngsters taking part in an Easter Bonnet Parade at Hucknall Day Nursery. Photo: Angela.Ward

2008: Tweety Pie is pictured with youngsters at the George Street Tenants and Residents Association Easter Event.

3. Are you on this picture?

2008: Tweety Pie is pictured with youngsters at the George Street Tenants and Residents Association Easter Event. Photo: Roger Grayson

2008: This trio are pictured with their eggs after they took part in an Easter egg decorating contest at Rufford Junior School, in Bulwell.

4. Proud pupils

2008: This trio are pictured with their eggs after they took part in an Easter egg decorating contest at Rufford Junior School, in Bulwell. Photo: Shirley Watson

